Carlsbad Police say woman who was found dead on trail was stabbed

SAN DIEGO — Police investigators and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office announced that the deceased female found on November 23 on the Hosp Grove Trail East was stabbed.

The victim, identified as a 68-year-old white female from Carlsbad, was walking or jogging on the trail when the stabbing occurred.

A citizen tip identified a man who may have been in the area at the time of the incident as a white or Hispanic adult, 5’10” – 6’3”, husky build, tan complexion with dark hair. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and possibly a black hat. The man was walking slowly with a slight shuffle or limp. It is unknown at this time if this person is related to the incident.

Investigators are asking that anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area of Hosp Grove Trail East, located near the 2600 block of Monroe Street, on Nov. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon, to call the Police Department at 760-931-2165.

“We understand and share the community’s concern over this tragic case,” said Lt. Jason Jackowski, who is leading the investigation. “We have devoted all available resources and are working around the clock to ensure justice for the victim and her family.”

According to Jackowski, extra police patrols have also been assigned to the area.

“We know the community wants answers, and we will release as much information as we can as soon as we can,” said Jackowski. “Our main goal is to ensure the community’s safety and to complete a thorough, careful investigation. Information released by the Carlsbad Police Department and the County of San Diego Medical Examiner is the only verified information that has been released at this time.”

The Police Department shared general safety tips for walkers and joggers, including:

Notify a family member or friend of exercise plans, including departure and return time

Jog or walk with a known companion

Be alert, walk with authority, look ahead and scan surroundings

Attempt to keep unfamiliar people at a distance

Always jog or walk in a familiar area; avoid being alone in heavily wooded, poorly lighted, rural or secluded areas

Be aware of surroundings; avoid wearing earphones that will prevent hearing surrounding activity

Wear bright colored clothing to improve visibility; avoid exercising after dark

Vary route and schedule. Seek immediate help from any nearby residence, open business or group of people if followed

Carry a cell phone to use for emergencies; minimize phone conversations, which distract and increase vulnerability

Be alert to someone who asks for directions and continues to engage in conversation