City Heights couple accused of killing daughter in court

Detectives questioned the infant's parents, Brandon Ivan Copeland, 21, and 22-year-old Elizabeth Reneedawn Ucman, and then arrested them on suspicion of murder.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Parents of a three-month old girl are expected in court Monday. They’re only 21 and 22 years old and are now being charged with murder after only caring for that baby for six weeks.

Last week, patrol officers responding to a medical emergency found the baby girl in grave condition at a residence in the 4400 block of Maple Street in Colina Del Sol, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

Detectives questioned the infant's parents, Brandon Ivan Copeland, 21, and 22-year-old Elizabeth Reneedawn Ucman, and then arrested them on suspicion of murder.

Police did not release the child's cause of death or disclose what might have led to the alleged infanticide. Family of the child tell CBS8 the infant's name was Delilah.

"This baby went through living hell," said Adrienne Arnett the child's great grandmother. Arnett said when the child was first born emergency custody was given to a great aunt because social services deemed the parent's apartment dirty and unfit. A month and a half later, after the home was cleaned, the child was given back to the parents.

"Delilah is in heaven. I can't help her but there are so many other babies out there. I can't save my grandbaby but maybe we can save some others," said Arnett.

"We have a whole family of people that would have taken care of this baby." said Arnett.

"We will not be making any further comments or providing additional information at this time," Brown said Friday evening.

Even before Delilah was born Arnett knew her great granddaughter was unable to take care of a child.

"I knew my granddaughter was dangerous. I knew this and I told social services."

Copeland and Ucman were being held in county jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.