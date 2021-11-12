City Heights couple suspected of killing infant daughter jailed

Paramedics took the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A City Heights couple in their early 20s was behind bars Friday on suspicion of killing their 3-month-old daughter.

Patrol officers responding to a medical emergency found the baby girl in grave condition at a residence in the 4400 block of Maple Street in Colina Del Sol about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

Detectives questioned the infant's parents, Brandon Ivan Copeland, 21, and 22-year-old Elizabeth Reneedawn Ucman, and then arrested them on suspicion of murder.

Police did not release the child's cause of death or disclose what might have led to the alleged infanticide.

"We will not be making any further comments or providing additional information at this time," Brown said Friday evening.

Copeland and Ucman were being held in county jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.