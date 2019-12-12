Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Christopher Michael Lockhart

DOB: 07/20/79 (40)

Description: Black male

6’ 02” tall, 180 lbs

Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Christopher Michael Lockhart (40) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $150,000 warrant for transporting controlled substances. Lockhart has prior convictions for driving under the influence, hit and run, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and robbery. He is known to frequent Spring Valley, El Cajon and Lakeside.

