Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Ricardo Solis Reyes

Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:

Ricardo Solis Reyes

Ricardo Solis Reyes (A.K.A. Ricardo Solis) (24) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $100,000 warrant for domestic battery and resisting an executive officer. Reyes also has two outstanding misdemeanor warrants totaling $15,000 for violating a domestic violence protective order and for transportation of marijuana for sale. Reyes has no other convictions and is known to frequent East County.