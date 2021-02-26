Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Ricardo Solis Reyes

Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:
Ricardo Solis Reyes
DOB: 11/01/1996 (24)
Hispanic Male
5’ 06” tall, 150 lbs
Black hair
Brown eyes
Ricardo Solis Reyes (A.K.A. Ricardo Solis) (24) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $100,000 warrant for domestic battery and resisting an executive officer. Reyes also has two outstanding misdemeanor warrants totaling $15,000 for violating a domestic violence protective order and for transportation of marijuana for sale. Reyes has no other convictions and is known to frequent East County.