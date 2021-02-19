x
Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Tamara Nicole Tutson

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.
Credit: KFMB / Crime Stoppers

Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is: 

Tamara Nicole Tutson

DOB: 11/18/1987 (33)
Black Female
5’ 01” tall, 135 lbs
Brown hair
Brown eyes 

Tamara Nicole Tutson (33) is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of her parole.  Tutson is considered a parolee at large (NO BAIL).  Tutson is on Parole for a Failure To Register As A Sex Offender conviction.  Tutson has previous convictions for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of children and prostitution. Tutson is homeless and known to frequent downtown San Diego and East County.

Credit: KFMB / Crime Stoppers