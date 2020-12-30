Qualcomm engineer pleads guilty to fraud related to donation scheme involving former Chabad of Poway Rabbi

Rotem Cooper, 54, admitted in San Diego federal court to making donations to a nonprofit while secretly, 90% of his donations were funneled back to him.

SAN DIEGO — A Qualcomm engineer pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge today for defrauding the tech company out of thousands of dollars in false donations made to a local religious organization, as part of the wide-ranging fraud scheme involving former Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein.

Rotem Cooper, 54, admitted in San Diego federal court to making donations to the nonprofit Friendship Circle of San Diego -- which is affiliated with Chabad of Poway -- while secretly, 90% of his donations were funneled back to him, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege the tech company lost $27,330 in the scheme, as Qualcomm matched the purported donations Cooper made to the Friendship Circle.

Court documents state that Cooper's donations were also actually funneled through the Friendship Circle to an unnamed religious organization run by a person identified only as Y.H in court documents. Y.H. was the director of a San Diego "religious congregation and community organization" and an associate of Goldstein, according to Cooper's charging document.