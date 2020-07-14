Watch live: Chabad of Poway rabbi pleads guilty to tax, wire fraud

The conspiracy began in at least 2010 and continued through October 2018 to "fraudulently obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars" according to court documents.

POWAY, Calif. — Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was shot and lost his right index finger during the Poway shooting attack in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal charges of tax fraud and wire fraud Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Goldstein signed a guilty plea on July 6.

According to court documents obtained by News 8, "some of the non-profit entities [the] defendent established provided services to the community, but others were non-functioning shell entities that existed primarily on paper or simply as bank account holders. Defendant used bank accounts held by these entities to conceal his illegal financial transactions and avoid detection by other Chabad officials, from the IRS, and from law enforcement."

According to the court documents, the conspiracy began in at least early 2010 and continued through October 2018 to "fraudulently obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars for the co-conspirators' personal use and benefit by using false information and fabricated records to pretend to be eligible for tax deductions."

According to Kelly Thornton of the U.S. Attorney's office, there will be a press conference with more information on the charges Tuesday afternoon.

Lori Kaye was killed at the synagogue last year. Kaye died on April 27, 2019, after being shot in the Chabad by a gunman who also injured three others. Her husband was there at the time and unknowingly tried to help his wife before he discovered it was her. Kaye's death was mourned not only by the Chabad of Poway, community but the entire area.