Chabad of Poway Synagogue shooting victims file lawsuit against San Diego dealer, gun maker

POWAY, Calif. — Brady Legal has filed a lawsuit against Smith & Wesson and San Diego Guns on behalf of the victims and survivors of the 2019 shooting at Chabad of Poway Synagogue.

The lawsuit alleges that Smith & Wesson designed the weapon used in the shooting in a negligent manner and marketed it to appeal to individuals who are predisposed to violence.

The lawsuit also alleges San Diego Guns illegally transferred the gun to the shooter despite being underage and did not present a California hunting license to that effect.

News 8 reached out to San Diego Guns for comment. The person who answered the phone said, "No one is here to speak on that, thank you," and hung up.

In a statement released by the law office representing them, the plaintiffs said:

“We are bringing this action to save lives, so that no other congregation or family of any faith will have to endure what ours has. We invite Smith & Wesson to speak with us about concrete ways that it can change its business practices so that it can continue to sell firearms to those who want them, while acting responsibly to prevent tragedies like the shooting at our temple. If Smith & Wesson were to promptly agree to the safe, responsible actions we propose, we would drop the lawsuit against them tomorrow, without being paid a dime.”

Lori Kaye, 60, was the only person killed in the Chabad of Poway shooting which took place on the last day of the Jewish holiday of Passover. Lori, a longtime member of Chabad of Poway, was at the temple with her husband and daughter to honor her mother, who had recently died.

The congregation's rabbi, Yisroel Goldstein, lost a finger in the shooting. Two other people -- Almog Peretz and his niece, Noya Dahan -- were also injured.

The now 20-year-old man who is accused of committing the attack is scheduled to go on trial later this year. Prosecutors allege he was motivated by antisemitism.

The alleged shooter faces charges including murder, attempted murder, arson and hate crime allegations for both the shooting and an Escondido mosque burning in March. Earlier this year, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced it will seek the death penalty for him.

Goldstein stepped down from his leadership role at Chabad of Poway in November. His son, Mendel, now runs the Chabad and thanked those who helped in the aftermath of the shooting.

The lawsuit seeks monetary relief and demands all parties reform their business practices.

News 8 also reached out to Smith and Wesson for comment. They have not responded to the request for comment, but if and when they do, this story will be updated with their response.

News 8 reached out to the San Diego County Gun Owners Political Action Committee. They are not associated with the lawsuit and do not represent the gun store but released the following statement: