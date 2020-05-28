Fatal shooting in the College area, suspect still at large

SAN DIEGO — Two people were shot, one fatally, tonight in the College Area of San Diego.



The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. at or near the Aztec Pacific Apartments at 6663 Montezuma Road, near El Cajon Boulevard, according to Sgt. Clinton Leisz of the San Diego Police Department.



One person died at the scene, and another was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Leisz said.