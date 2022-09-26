Husband of Maya Millete is due back in court for a mental competency hearing

Back in June, Larry Millete was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation by court appointed psychiatrists to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A mental competency hearing is scheduled Monday for Larry Millete, who is accused in the killing of his wife, May "Maya" Millete.

The Chula Vista man appeared before a judge in August for a mental competency hearing, but the hearing lasted less than five minutes. Judge Cindy Davis said "forensic doctors have asked for a little bit more time."

She said the doctors noted there's a lot of documentation involved the case. Therefore, they asked for the matter to be continued.

Millete’s defense attorney Bonita Martinez tells CBS 8 being away from his kids has taken a toll on her client’s mental health.

What psychiatrists will determine is whether or not Millete understands the nature of the charges against him so that he can assist his attorney in his defense.

If they tell the court yes, he is fit to stand trial, the case picks up right where it left off.

If the psychiatrists say no, he is not fit to stand trial, then Millete would be sent to a state hospital where he would undergo professional help to restore his competency. The process can sometimes take months or years.

“He could object to those findings and there could be a trial on the issue whatever the findings were,” said legal expert Jan Ronis. However, he said cases like that are rare.

A family member said a team of trained volunteers continues to search for Maya on weekends, though the locations of those searches are no longer publicly posted on social media.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.