Crime

Man accused of molesting 5-year-old girl extradited from Singapore to San Diego to face charges

SAN DIEGO — A 72-year-old man accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl will face a judge in San Diego Thursday afternoon.

Chester Yang will be arraigned downtown at 1:30 p.m.  He was just extradited back to the United States to face charges.

According to Singapore media, Yang was arrested in Singapore in May. He is accused of molesting the child at a church during a wedding rehearsal in April of 2017. Yang admitted to having contact with her, but denied it was sexual in nature.

