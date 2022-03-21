Man accused of fatally shooting woman on SR-94 due in court

Thomas Evans III, 47, was taken into custody Saturday morning at his La Mesa home, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman on State Route 94 is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Thomas Evans III, 47, was taken into custody Saturday morning at his La Mesa home, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said.

The victim, 27-year-old Saundralina Williams of National City, was driving westbound on SR-94 east of Kenwood Drive at 5:40 a.m. on March 5 when a vehicle pulled up behind her white Ford Edge, the CHP said.

An occupant of the vehicle fired several shots at the Ford, several of the rounds penetrated the Ford and Williams was struck, causing her to veer to the left and crash into the center median.

She was rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego where she later died. The car Williams was driving also had two passengers, but officials did not report any additional injuries.

During Evans' arrest, investigators recovered what they believe to be the weapon used in the shooting, Sanchez said.

"The CHP Border Division's Special Investigations Unit has been working around the clock to find the person responsible for this senseless crime," CHP Chief Scott Parker said. "We know the arrest will not bring Ms. Williams back, but we hope that the arrest of the man suspected of her murder will give her family some closure."

Evans was booked into San Diego Central Jail at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. He faces several possible felony charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited vehicle.