Man accused of murdering Rolando veterinarian pleads not guilty

Patrick O'Brien, 37, was arrested on June 15 and booked into jail on suspicion of one count of murder.

SAN DIEGO — The man accused of killing a beloved veterinarian during a burglary last week pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance on Monday morning.

He was scheduled to be arraigned last Friday, but it was delayed.

According to San Diego Police, O’Brien got into an altercation with 88-year-old veterinarian Clark Kelly during an attempted burglary. Kelly was found with wounds to his head. He was taken to the hospital where he did not survive.

"At this time, it appears the victim interrupted a possible burglary to the veterinary clinic and a confrontation ensued between the suspect and the elderly victim," said Lt. Steve Sheblocki from SDPD. "During that confrontation the victim sustained injuries, including the head wound."

The exact cause of his death was pending by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers found a citizen detaining O’Brien behind the clinic in the 7000 block of El Cajon Boulevard where he was taken into custody.

SDPD Homicide detectives were called to the scene and were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

CBS8 spoke with one woman who came by the vet clinic to show support to the Kelly family. She said, “I know that Karen his daughter is also a veterinarian and they’re just a very loving family and they care about their patients. Humans and animals.”