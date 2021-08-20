Man arrested in brother's arrow slaying in City Heights park

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 25-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of killing his younger brother in a City Heights park last week by shooting him with an arrow.



Adam Jon Thomas of Sacramento was arrested in that city last Saturday in connection with the alleged slaying four days earlier of his 22-year-old sibling, according to San Diego police.



Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, patrol officers responding to a death report found the bloodied body of Trenton Thomas with an arrow next to him at Central Avenue Mini Park, just east of state Route 15 and north of Dwight Street, Officer Sarah Foster said.



A short time earlier, the victim, also a resident of Sacramento, had been found with the arrow embedded in his head, News 8 reported from the scene of the fatality.



Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the alleged fratricide.



Adam Thomas is expected to be transferred from Sacramento to San Diego "in the near future" to face trial in the case, SDPD homicide Lt. Matt Dobbs said.