SAN DIEGO —

A man was shot Thursday morning near Alvarado Hospital in the College area.



The shooting was reported shortly before 6:20 a.m. in the 6600 block of Alvarado Road, located east of San Diego State University, according to San Diego police.



The extent of the man's injuries and detailed suspect descriptions were not immediately available.



Officers have shut down Alvarado Road between Alvarado Court and Reservoir Drive to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.