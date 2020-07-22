San Diego business executive pleads guilty to defrauding investors of $300 million

Gina Champion-Cain and her investment company allegedly defrauded roughly 50 investors out of $300 million.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego businesswoman Gina Champion-Cain pleaded guilty in a U.S. District Court on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and obstruction of justice as part of a plea agreement.

The charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that over a period of several years, Cain defrauded roughly 50 investors out of $300 million.

Cain and her umbrella corporation, American National Investments, previously had a business interest in dozens of San Diego businesses, from The Patio to Surfrider Pizza to Bao Beach to Swell Coffee.