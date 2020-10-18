Clerk shoots man allegedly trying to rob store at gunpoint in Shelltown area

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery but his condition was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

SAN DIEGO — A robbery suspect was taken to a hospital for surgery Sunday after being shot by a store clerk in the Shelltown area, according to San Diego police. The shooting was reported around 10:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of Vesta Street.

Police said a man tried to rob a market and taco shop business called La Michoacana at gunpoint. The person working there shot the suspect in the chest and the suspect also suffered a wound to the wrist, according to police.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery but his condition was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, police were investigating whether the suspect was connected to two armed robberies that happened in National City earlier Sunday.

One robbery occurred around 8:20 a.m. and involved a victim who had just gotten cash from an ATM at the Bank of America on Eighth St.; the other happened at Texas Liquor on Harbinson Avenue around 9 a.m., according to the U-T report.