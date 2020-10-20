Robbery suspect shot by Shelltown store owner arrested

25-year-old Hector Lopez-Gastelum was also being investigated for his connection to other recent robberies in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 25-year-old man was arrested police said Monday after he was shot during an alleged robbery attempt at a Shelltown market and taco shop on Sunday. The shooting was reported around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of Vesta Street.

Hector Lopez-Gastelum was taken to a hospital Sunday after being shot twice by a store owner, according to San Diego police.

Police said Lopez-Gastelum tried to rob La Michoacana at gunpoint demanding money from two cash registers which the 40-year-old store owner handed over. As the suspect was turning to leave, the business owner reportedly produced a handgun, challenged the suspect, and ended up shooting the man twice. The suspect sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and the wrist, according to police.

Police said the owner's handgun was legally owned.

After shooting Lopez-Gastelum, the store owner retrieved the suspect's weapon and called 911, according to police. Lopez-Gastelum was transported to a hospital and was being treated for his injuries as of Monday.

The suspect has been placed under arrest and was pending arraignment. Lopez-Gastelum was also being investigated for his connection to other recent robberies in San Diego County, police said.