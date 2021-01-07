San Diego sheriffs warn against handling fireworks ahead of Fourth of July weekend

A 14-year-old boy was injured by a firework at a Vista skatepark Wednesday and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Around the July Fourth weekend, it's common to hear the sound of fireworks going off. But it was the sound that followed several large blasts that had Casey Sims and Aiden Simpson running to the Vista skate park Wednesday night.

"[We heard] one last really big one go off and we heard a kid scream and someone said 'his hand, his hand,'" said Simpson.

They learned that the screaming was coming from a 14-year old boy. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The San Diego Sheriff Department is now encouraging others to avoid the same fate by staying away from handling fireworks.

"They are very dangerous we don't know if they've been modified or altered and we've had a few instances in the past week that show just how dangerous fireworks can be," said Detective Bennett with the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

One of those instances happened Wednesday morning in Los Angeles.

A police truck packed with seized illegal fireworks exploded, sending a fireball into the sky and injuring 10 officers and six civilians.

While there are parts of the state where fireworks are OK to set off, in San Diego, it's illegal, not only because of the danger to people but because of the wildfire risk they pose.

"Fire is always a risk here in Southern California and we want to reduce that risk as much as possible," said Detective Bennett.

The sheriff's department said the key to having a safe and happy Fourth is to leave the fireworks to the pros.

"There are fireworks shows all throughout the county this weekend enjoy those and keep yourself safe," Bennett said.