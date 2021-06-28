Here's where to watch San Diego fireworks this Fourth of July

It's time to start mapping out where to watch fireworks in San Diego on July 4, 2021, to celebrate Independence Day.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Fourth of July is next weekend and there are multiple options around San Diego to celebrate the Fourth and to watch fireworks!

Where to watch fireworks in San Diego County on July 4, 2021

San Diego Bay: San Diego Big Bay Boom is a free firework show that will start at 9 p.m. and the fireworks displays will be located on four barges off Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Embarcadero and Seaport Village/Coronado Landing. Visit here for more information.

Santee: Santee Salutes will celebrate the holiday with food vendors, a concert and a patriotic ceremony kicking off at 2 p.m. at Town Center Park East. Dual fireworks display planned for 9 p.m. Visit here for more information.

Oceanside: Oceanside Fireworks Show will celebrate a day early with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. Events prior will include musical entertainment and food vendors starting at 6 p.m. The recommended viewing area is on Rancho Del Oro Drive. Visit here for more information.

San Marcos: San Marcos Fireworks Extravaganza will host a fireworks display from Bradley Park but officials said gathering is not encouraged and said residents should try to enjoy the show from their home. No festivities are planned to accompany the fireworks. Visit here for more information.

SeaWorld, San Diego: Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular at SeaWorld will celebrate with a 15-minute display of fireworks set to a patriotic soundtrack on July 4. Visit here for more info.

Camp Pendleton: Camp Pendleton Beach Bash fireworks will be at 8:45 p.m. and will be located at De Mar Beach. There will be all day activities from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Del Mar Beach, however, it is open to military families. Civilians are welcome with authorized patrons.

Coronado: Coronado July 4th Celebration fireworks will start at 9 p.m. and will be located at Spreckels Park, parade down Orange Ave. at 10 a.m., and fireworks will be displayed over Glorietta Bay. According to Coronado Times, it's best to get a spot early at 5 a.m. and to be warned that the traffic is heavy. Plan to walk or bike downtown Coronado. Visit here for more information.

Vista: City of Vista 4th of July Celebration fireworks will start at 9 p.m. and will be located at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive. The park opens at 5 p.m. and there will be a BBQ dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visit here for more information.

El Cajon: El Cajon July 4th fireworks will start at 9 p.m. and will be located at Kennedy Park, 1675 E. Madison Ave. The festivities will begin at 1 p.m. Visit here to learn more.

Poway: Poway City July 4th fireworks will start at 9 p.m. located at Poway High School and Poway Sportsplex. Visit here to learn more information.

Carlsbad: Legoland Fourth of July Celebration will be on July 4, located at One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad, CA. The Red, White, & Boom! will feature an All-American family picnic, relay races, live performances, and fireworks display. Visit here to learn more information.

La Jolla: La Jolla Cove 4th of July fireworks will start at 9 p.m. and will be at La Jolla Cove Suites top floor deck located at 1155 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, CA. Festivities start at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will include a chef preparing BBQ and cocktails by Snake Oil. Visit here to purchase tickets and reserve a spot.

Ocean Beach: Fourth of July fireworks off the Ocean Beach Pier, fireworks will start at 9 p.m. and there will be free parking at the main beach parking lot, as well as at the Pier parking lot. Visit here for more information.

Mira Mesa: Mira Mesa Fourth of July fireworks will start at 9 p.m. and will be located at Mira Mesa High School. Visit here for more information.

Rancho Bernardo: The Spirit of the Fourth Ranch Bernardo fireworks will start at 9 p.m. and will be located at Rancho Bernardo High School. Visit here to learn more.

Ramona: Ramona July 4th family picnic and fireworks will start at 9 p.m. Festivities begins at 4 p.m. at Olive Peirce Middle School located at 1521 Hanson Lane, Ramona. Visit here to learn more information.

Are we missing any firework events in San Diego County that should be added? Please send an email to social@kfmb.com with the details and links so we can have it added to this page.