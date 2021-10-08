Santa Barbara man suspected of killing his 2 toddlers arrested at San Ysidro border

Matthew Taylor is accused of killing his 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.

ROSARITO, Baja California — A Santa Barbara man was arrested at the San Ysidro border entry Monday on suspicion of killing his two young children while in Rosarito, Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Matthew Taylor is accused of killing his 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.

Prosecutor Hiram Sánchez Zamora of Baja California said in a press briefing that a 911 call was received Monday just before 7:30 a.m. reporting the discovery of the bodies of a boy and girl near El Descanso Ranch in the Primo Tapia district. According to authorities, both children appeared to have stab wounds to their bodies consistent with a wooden stake found nearby which is considered a possible murder weapon.

During an investigation, law enforcement found that on Saturday Taylor had checked into City Express Hotel located near the Reforma neighborhood on the Tijuana-Ensenada Freeway with his two children.

Early Monday morning, authorities believe Taylor left the hotel with his children just before 3 a.m. and returned to the hotel just after 6:33 a.m. He left the hotel again just after 9:30 a.m.

Sánchez Zamora said information is being shared with authorities in the U.S. who arrested Taylor as he was returning through the San Ysidro border crossing.

Taylor reportedly owns a surf school in Santa Barbara. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, he attended Point Loma Nazarene University before getting his master's degree from UC Santa Barbara.

An FBI office in Los Angeles released the following statement on the case to News 8 on Tuesday: