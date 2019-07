SAN DIEGO — Witnesses at Comic-Con say a man who appeared to be stealing from a merchant was quickly taken down by San Diego Police. The witness says after the man was put on the ground he was punched in the face.

San Diego Police say the man was being violent towards other pedestrians, but they would not confirm if the man was stealing anything.

The altercation took place in front of Lou & Mickey’s where News 8 was broadcasting live for Comic-Con.