SDPD officer injured during standoff in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon during a standoff with a suspect in Little Italy. SDPD confirmed that a police officer was injured during the altercation.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Beech Street in Little Italy, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police were responding to a warrant service at the residence and the suspect was allegedly barricaded in an apartment.

The immediate area remains blocked off from the public during the ongoing investigation.