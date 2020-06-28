SDPD involved shooting in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers reportedly were involved in a shooting today in the downtown area, authorities said. It happened at 5:48 p.m. around Sixth Avenue and B Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The 25-year-old man was wanted for a robbery that had occurred on Sunday, June 21.

According to the San Diego Police Department twitter post, the man pointed a gun and the two officers discharged their service weapons.



The man was struck and taken to a local hospital. The gun was recovered by the SDPD.