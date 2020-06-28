x
Skip Navigation

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

crime

SDPD involved shooting in downtown San Diego

San Diego police officers reportedly were involved in a shooting today in the downtown area, authorities said.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers reportedly were involved in a shooting today in the downtown area, authorities said.

It happened at 5:48 p.m. around Sixth Avenue and B Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The 25-year-old man was wanted for a robbery that had occurred on Sunday, June 21. 

According to the San Diego Police Department twitter post, the man pointed a gun and the two officers discharged their service weapons.

The man was struck and taken to a local hospital.   The gun was recovered by the SDPD.