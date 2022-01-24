SDSO: South American crime ring is responsible for burglaries in wealthy San Diego neighborhoods

"The burglary crew that hit us two months ago was not the same that hit us last month, and probably won’t be the same that hits us next month," said Det. Justin Cole

POWAY, Calif. — A series of high-end burglaries targeting wealthy San Diego homeowners are the work of an organized crime ring operating out of South America, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Detective Justin Cole tells CBS 8 the burglaries are happening across the county as well as nationwide.

"The intelligence says they’re primarily Chilean nationals, they're coming here on a tourist visa program. They’re involved in all types of crime, not just residential burglaries," said Det. Cole. "They do pickpocket crime, break into vehicles, steal credit cards, anything they can do to make as much money as possible before they go back."

The group, known to authorities as the South American Theft Group (SATG) and they're well-known to law enforcement. The FBI has a task force dedicated to this crime ring.

According to Det. Cole, since May there have been more than 60 burglaries in the county tied to this group. The crimes are happening in communities including Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar, 4s Ranch, Encinitas and Chula Vista. He said they're also happening throughout Southern California and in the Midwest and East Coast.

"It is not the same four people, there are multiple groups that travel all across the United States. So the burglary crew that hit us two months ago was not the same [one] that hit us last month, and probably won’t be the same that hits us next month," he said.

"How we’re going to stop it, is areas where they’ve been pressed hard, the group will avoid. That’s what we’re hoping here, is to make a lot of arrests, [put] a lot of attention, and pressure on them, so they know they don’t want to come to San Diego County," he added.

Det. Cole advises homeowners to make their homes appear as if they are always occupied. He said they should leave lights on or the television. If you are going out of town for vacation, lock your valuables in a safety deposit box.

We put this information out to some specific neighborhoods a couple of weeks ago. Since then, there was a $1M burglary involving celebrities. In light of this story gaining steam, we're sharing with everyone. pic.twitter.com/4WhPyUfO1K — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) January 20, 2022






