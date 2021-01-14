SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting investigation is underway Thursday morning in Southcrest, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The shooting was reported Thursday morning near 45th Street and Keeler Avenue, according to police.
One victim was not responsive when officers arrived on scene and was transported to a local hospital. No details about the victim was immediately available.
No detailed suspect description was immediately available.
Shooting investigation underway in Southcrest
The shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m.
