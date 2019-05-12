SAN DIEGO —

A San Diego jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday for one defendant in a trial involving two men accused of murdering a Chula Vista music producer back in 2017, then trying to cover it up.

On Oct. 12, 2017, a diver discovered a white drum weighed down by an anchor in the San Diego Bay. Inside was 28-year-old Omar Medina’s decomposing body. Police say Medina had been stabbed to death in Chula Vista 12 days earlier on Sept. 30. Medical examiners said Medina had been stabbed more than 60 times in the chest, back, neck and head.

After investigating for two months, police arrested Timothy John Cook, 54, of Chula Vista and Derrick Jefferson Spurgeon, 40, of El Cajon in Dec. 2017.

Last month, it was time for a jury to hear the case. The prosecution argued that Cook murdered Medina, then Spurgeon drove the boat used to dump the body. The defense said that the evidence against their clients was entirely circumstantial.

Deputy District Attorney Cherie Somerville said in her opening statement on Nov. 5 that Medina and Cook both worked at a scaffolding business for Cook's younger brother and were living together in Chula Vista.

Cook complained that Medina was a sloppy roommate, so he kicked Medina out of the house, according to the prosecutor. Somerville also said that Medina had recently received a $84,000 settlement in a lawsuit.

Defense attorney Kara Oien countered in her opening statement that there was no hard physical evidence tying Cook to Medina's death because investigators never found a murder weapon nor witnesses to the murder. Oien also said being annoyed about a sloppy roommate is far from a serious motive to kill.