Partner of slain SDPD officer testifies in murder trial

During the morning session of court, prosecutors asked Irwin many questions about what he saw and where he was located during the crime.

SAN DIEGO — The partner of slain SDPD officer Jonathan “J.D.” De Guzman, Wade Irwin took the stand on Tuesday in the murder trial of Jesse Michael Gomez.

In recounting the events from that day, Irwin said, "I get out of my car. I'm walking. Take a couple steps then I ask him 'Uh, Do you live in the area?' I just kind of started the beginning of my greeting. Immediately he raises his hand and shoots me in the throat." Later in the morning, Irwin told the court that he thought he was going to be executed on the street.

At the defendant's preliminary hearing in 2019 Wade Irwin testified that as he and De Guzman were patrolling the area, they saw two men split up and start walking along the north and south sidewalks of Acacia Grove Way. Irwin said he believed the man on the south side was someone else he had previously arrested. De Guzman stopped the car and Irwin got out of the passenger side, leaving the door open, he said.

Irwin testified that he asked the man if he lived near the area and was shot "almost immediately." He testified the gunman then approached the open passenger door of the patrol car and fired into the vehicle, where De Guzman was sitting.

After De Guzman was shot, Irwin said he drew his gun and fired on the shooter, who was running eastbound.

Gomez was taken into custody in a ravine off South 38th Street, a short distance from the scene, and was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Irwin is not the first SDPD officer to take the stand during the trial of Jesse Michael Gomez. Last week, one of the officers who attempted life-saving measures on De Guzman and who drove De Guzman to the hospital in a patrol car testified.

The officer whose camera captured the video of the chaotic scene broke down on the stand after the video was played.