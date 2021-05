Flight attendant loses 2 teeth in attack on plane to San Diego, alleged attacker faces battery charges

SAN DIEGO — Authorities on Tuesday publicly identified a woman who allegedly attacked a flight attendant last weekend on a plane bound for San Diego, knocking out two of her teeth.



Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, was arrested Sunday morning at the culmination of a flight from Sacramento to San Diego International Airport.



San Diego Harbor Police received reports just before 9 a.m. regarding a disturbance during which a passenger struck a flight attendant in the face aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 700, according to the San Diego Harbor Police. The victim was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital, SDHP Sgt. Timothy De La Pena said.



Quinonez was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious bodily injury and was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee, police said. County records did not show Quinonez in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.



While specific details on what sparked the alleged attack were not released, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said in a statement, "The passenger repeatedly ignored standard in-flight instructions and became verbally and physically abusive upon landing. Law enforcement officials were requested to meet the flight upon arrival, and the passenger was taken into custody. We do not condone or tolerate verbal or physical abuse of our flight crews, who are responsible for the safety of our passengers."