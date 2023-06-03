$3.4 million to go towards LGBTQ+ Pride Centers, Dreamer Resource centers at San Diego community colleges

The money will fund projects supporting LGBTQ+ students, services for those aging out of the foster system, and dreamer resource centers at the 4 district campuses.

SAN DIEGO — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, Congressmen Scott Peters and Juan Vargas secured $3.4 million in federal funding for the San Diego Community College District.

"This is incredibly personal to me. I'm the sister of a trans brother and a gender non-conforming sibling; that’s why I'm so proud to be able to secure $1.2 million to expand Pride Centers on each of the San Diego Community College district's 4 campuses," said Congresswoman Sara Jacobs at Monday's announcement.

The money will fund three projects which include:

$1.2 million to better serve LGBTQ+ students

$1 million to expand services, like job training and internships, for young people who have recently aged out of the foster care system

$1.2 million for Dreamer Resource Centers to serve undocumented students.

Anahis Mendoza is a Dreamer. Dreamers get their name from the “DREAM Act," a bill that aimed to grant legal status to young immigrants residing in the U.S. unlawfully after being brought in by their parents.

"For me, to be a Dreamer and see this happen today, I feel so grateful. It's amazing to see this at this time in my life. It helps me and guides me and makes me feel confident along my journey," said Mendoza.

Congresswoman Jacobs says the Pride Centers will be a space where students will have access to mentors, tutors, and other supportive services; plus paid programs that allow community college students to be mentors to LGBTQ+ middle and high school students.

"These Pride Centers are so important to give them an immersive and inclusive space where they can be themselves," said Jacobs.

"The first thing that comes to mind is grateful. Feeling grateful that folks in the community are creating the conditions and helping us, helping out the LGBTQ community at community college because it is needed," said Lucio Lira, a coordinator at the Pride Center.



The goal of this funding is to ensure those in the LGBTQ+, foster care and Dreamer communities have a space to feel included and guided to success.

"Let me be clear, if it's 'woke' to make sure young people in our community have a space where people can be themselves and to advocate for people who are overlooked and marginalized, I guess I'm 'woke,'' said Jacobs.