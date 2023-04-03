Expo Day event at Petco Park inspires students to follow STEAM career paths

"Rockets, robots, reptiles, slime, making DNA, performances by mathematicians; we have everything and it's an amazing day," said Sara Pagano.

SAN DIEGO — Expo Day is back at Petco Park for the first time since 2020, including reptiles, science experiments, robots, and more!

"Rockets, robots, reptiles, slime, making DNA, performances by mathematicians; we have everything and it's an amazing day," said Sara Pagano with the Generations Team, the non-profit that puts on the Expo.

Families and children enjoyed more than 100 exhibits at the 15th Annual San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering. The free event aims to teach students about STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering Arts, and Math.

Magnolia Science Academy students displayed an experiment that involved a red solo cup and a balloon.

"It shows the chemical reaction of turning liquid into CO2 to make gas and how you can shoot it by engineering," said Magnolia Science Academy student Olivia Stephens.

Students also enjoyed the Curiosity Cube, a shipping container turned into an interactive mobile science lab.

Del Norte High School students built a robot from scratch in just six weeks, proving that experimental activities can be future career paths for students.

"When we get into the real world after college, we have the experience, and it's an opportunity for us to explore our passions and interests," said Del Norte High School a student on Team Optix 3749 Hemadarshani Rajendram.

"As high schoolers, it's really important to get this experience at a young age so we can apply it later in life," said Rohin Sood, Del Norte High School student on Team Optix 3749.

The event inspires young explorers, painters, and thinkers to one day change the world.

"You can change the world. Expand your knowledge. When you expand your knowledge, you can expand your community’s knowledge and have the power to change the world," said Magnolia Science Academy student Carli Ann Miles.