Braille Institute raising awareness of visual impairment health issues

February is "Low Vision Awareness Month" and there are several free seminars to learn more about low vision issues.

SAN DIEGO — In an effort to raise awareness for the often-overlooked health issue of low vison and educate the community, the Braille Institute is offering free medical expertise to those that suffer from the issue as well as those that are looking to learn more during "Low Vision Awareness Month".

By 2030, the number of Californians with visual impairments is projected to reach more than 850,000 (estimated), with 580,000 (estimated) having low vision. Low vision is when even with glasses, contact lenses, medicine, or surgery, people have difficulty seeing, which makes everyday tasks like reading the mail, shopping, and cooking challenging.

View the upcoming schedule of seminars and workshops available during February here.