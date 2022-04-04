Global Education leaders tour 11 Cajon Valley Schools to inspire students

The program is called World of Work and it introduces students to a variety of professions.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — More than 200 education leaders gathered in El Cajon Monday to tour 11 of the Cajon Valley Schools. The goal was to observe the latest developments in technology, and how it’s being implemented to inspire students to learn about their strength and apply them to a future career. It's all part of the Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), summit.

The program is called World of Work and it introduces students to a variety of professions, so when they are asked the question -- what do you want to be when you grow up? -- they are exposed to everything from computer programming to fashion designer.

This program combines literacy and career development by giving students a hands on learning style. World of Work started here in partnership with Qualcomm in 2010 and now is being brought across the globe.

Students take quizzes to help them narrow down their specific interests and lead them to a unique job they might not have considered. All of this data is saved and tracked from year-to-year. The program is being tracked by the University of San Diego to test the effectiveness and results show more engaged, confident and hopeful students.

Organizers say the annual ASU+GSV Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning so that all people have equal access to the future.