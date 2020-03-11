Distance learning report: Carlsbad Unified giving out more than 300% more 'F' grades

"A" grades are down nearly five percentage points. "F" grades have gone from 787 last year to 3,239 this year, which is an increase of over 300%.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — It's no secret distance learning has been a challenge for many families.

Now, a new report from the Carlsbad Unified School District is shedding light on how it’s impacting kids' grades.

A group called "Carlsbad Families for Reopening Schools" requested a progress report after hearing complaints from parents. According to the report, following eight weeks of distance learning, there are fewer A and B grades compared to last year, and more D's and F's for middle and high schoolers.



"A" grades are down nearly five percentage points. "F" grades have gone from 787 last year to 3,239 this year, which is an increase of over 300%.

"It's really sad," said Parent Sharon McKeeman. "As parents we've been hearing this. We've been seeing it with our kids."

McKeeman's two high schoolers are struggling: One more so emotionally and the other when it comes to his grades.



"The hands-on classes he excels in," said McKeeman. "However, distance learning he has not whatsoever been able to engage in that online format, and so he's got mostly F's right now."



Scott Davison with Carlsbad Families for Reopening Schools attributes the failing grades to a variety of factors including issues with technology and figuring out where to turn assignments in.



"We don't blame the teachers for that," said Davison. "It's the problems with remote learning. Even for us as parents, it's hard to figure out whether they're completing their assignments and what their grades are."



It's not just the older kids. Rachel Munoz's son is in the third grade. He's having a tough time as well.