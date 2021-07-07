MANA de San Diego awards $62,000 to local Latinas pursuing higher education

The program has handed out more than $500,000 to more than 500 Latinas.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — MANA de San Diego (MANASD) will award $62,000 in scholarships to local Latinas pursuing higher education, the organization announced Wednesday.

The MANASD Sylvia Chavez Memorial Scholarship started with $1,000 and was awarded to one participant attending university in 1991. The organization said Sylvia Chavez was a dedicated MANASD member, and San Diego County employee, who donated funds to start the scholarship program. Chavez passed away in 1987.

MANA Scholarship recipients are selected based on a number of academic and non-academic factors, ranging from educational and professional goals to financial need.

MANASD scholarship participants attend some of California's top universities and colleges. The program has handed out more than $500,000 to more than 500 Latinas.

MANASD's scholarship donor contributions include Community Health Group $25,000, San Diego Gas & Electric $9,000, and $6,800 from a GoFundMe campaign created by the MANASD Scholarship committee.

The scholarship awards will be distributed July 10, 2021. However, due to COVID-19, the scholarship reception will be virtual.

For more information, click here.

WATCH RELATED: Women's History Month: Nora Vargas, the 1st Latina San Diego County Board Supervisor (March 2021)