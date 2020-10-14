Back-to-School Backlash: San Diego parents demand middle, high school reopen as some elementary kids go back

A group of parents are advocating for all San Diego students to go back to class, rather than select groups.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — From Carlsbad to San Diego Unified School District, many parents and students outraged over school closures took to the streets in protest on Tuesday.

“We want a phase two. We want to hear more about what’s coming next for all students, not just a particular few,” said Leslie Hofmeister.

Hofmeister is the co-founder of “Reopen SDUSD,” a group of parents advocating for all students to go back to class, rather than select groups like those attending Lafayette Elementary. They were welcomed back Tuesday, for in-person appointments.

"It's not about opening the fastest, it's about being the safest,” said SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten.

“We’re asking for more answers, more transparency, and more options,” said Hofmeister.

But the district’s reopening plan is contingent upon COVID data from the Department of Health. It’s what school officials call a science-based, phased-in approach that doesn’t commit to any set timelines.

“Using science as a guide to base decisions on when to go back is imperative,” said Dawniel Carlock Stewart.

Stewart has three middle and high schoolers still at home for remote learning. It’s not easy, but she believes, it’s safer.

“We’ve got students coming in that will then be going back into the public and can potentially spread that to community members,” she said.

Still, support for distance learning is quickly fading across the region. In Carlsbad, there were more chants for normalcy.

“It is being done elsewhere. [There are] plenty of schools in our district with their schools open,” said Carlsbad Parent Haley Didonato

The district recently pushed back the start of in-person learning for middle and high school to January of next year, while welcoming back preschool, elementary, and students with special education needs.

“They’ve been saying they can’t provide six feet of distancing at middle and high school level,” said Carlsbad Parent Sharon Mckeeman.