San Diego State University to hold virtual commencement on Saturday

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University announced Monday it will host a virtual commencement celebration on Saturday to honor the Class of 2020 graduates, in light of COVID-19-related physical distancing and stay home orders.



The celebration will be held at noon May 16 and can be viewed via livestream at on their website and on their Facebook page.



Graduates simply need to tune in, and no registration is required in advance. SDSU welcomes alumni to tune in, as well.



"The virtual commencement celebration will not be a formal ceremony with name reading," according to an SDSU statement. "Instead, it will be a spirited celebration for the Class of 2020. The online event will feature several guests, notable alums and highlights from the 2019-20 academic year. The celebration provides an opportunity for graduates to celebrate their accomplishments with loved ones and the entire SDSU community."



Bachelor's degree candidates will also have the opportunity to do a virtual tassel change during the livestream.



In addition to the virtual event, SDSU is asking the greater San Diego community, its alumni network and university supporters to further honor grads by taking part in "SDSU Day." To participate, take a photo wearing red and black and post it Saturday on social media alongside a congratulatory message to the Class of 2020, with #SDSUDAY.



Graduates who take part in the virtual commencement have the option to also participate in the postponed in-person ceremonies, which SDSU currently plans to hold in December and May 2021, dependent on the status of health orders.



This year, there are an estimated 10,395 bachelor, masters and doctoral degree candidates.



For a fourth consecutive year, the top two majors among this year's graduates are psychology and criminal justice.