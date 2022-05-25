Filmmakers and actors take home coveted awards at GI Film Festival San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Organizers of this year’s GI Film Festival San Diego announced the award-winning films, filmmakers, and actors at the Awards Celebration held Saturday, May 21 at the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) in Balboa Park.
Professional and student filmmakers won in 13 award categories at this year’s Awards Celebration, which honored filmmaking excellence produced by national and local filmmakers. Organizers said honorees were carefully selected from the five-day festival lineup of 26 films, with 10 films and two actors taking home awards.
“We were thrilled that this year’s event could be in person, together, to celebrate our filmmakers – there was definitely a strong sense of homecoming,” says Tran. “The GI Film Festival San Diego is a family of military service members, veterans, allies and filmmakers, and we look forward to seeing it grow for many years to come.”
All films in the festival – including this year’s award winners – are available as video-on-demand rentals through Memorial Day on May 30. To access the VOD rentals, visit GIFilmFestivalSD.org.
The 2022 GI Film Festival San Diego Award Winners are:
Best Documentary Short
- “Veterans Journey Home: On Black Mountain” - Directed by Frederick Marx
Best Narrative Short
- “American Hero” - Directed by Manny McCord
Best Local Narrative Short
- “My Happy Place” - Directed by Devin Scott
Best Student Film
- “BRAKE” - Directed by Aja Weary and Amanda Richardson
Best Actor
- Evan Hall, “Shell Shocked” - Directed by Paula Cajiao
Best Actress
- Jomarla Melancon, “Blood and Glory” - Directed by Satinder Kaur
Best Narrative Directed by Military or Veterans
- “THAT NIGHT” - Directed by Samuel Gonzalez Jr.
Best Narrative Starring Military or Veterans
- “Landing Home” - Directed by Douglas Taurel
Best Documentary Made by Military or Veterans
- “Walk With Frank”, Frank Romeo, Mayers Films
Best Documentary Feature
- “Dear Sirs” - Directed by Mark Pedri
Local Choice Award
- “We All Die Alone” - Directed by Jonathan Hammond
Founders’ Choice Award
- “HERE. IS. BETTER.” - Directed by Jack Youngelson
Best First-Time Director
- Ryan Mayers and Matt Mayers, “Walk With Frank”
Organizers said the GI Film Festival San Diego will return May 2023.
