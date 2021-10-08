Facebook and Instagram experiencing network issues again

The social media sites have reported user trouble accessing apps and products.

Is it really happening again?

Some Facebook and Instagram users have reported issues accessing the social media sites, similar to the troubles that occurred on Monday.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now (🥲). We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 8, 2021

Downdetector showed outage reports for coming in shortly after 1 p.m. Central.

Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp platforms were down for several hours on Monday after a global outage that sent businesses and people who rely on them into chaos throughout the day.