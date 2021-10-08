x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Facebook and Instagram experiencing network issues again

The social media sites have reported user trouble accessing apps and products.
Credit: AP Photo/Jenny Kane
Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are displayed on an iPhone on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in New York.

Is it really happening again?

Some Facebook and Instagram users have reported issues accessing the social media sites, similar to the troubles that occurred on Monday.

Downdetector showed outage reports for coming in shortly after 1 p.m. Central.

Credit: Downdetector

Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp platforms were down for several hours on Monday after a global outage that sent businesses and people who rely on them into chaos throughout the day.

According to Facebook officials, "the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change" and there is "no evidence that user data was compromised as a result" of the outage.

Related Articles