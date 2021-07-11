Thousands participate in More Than Pink Walk along with CBS 8 team

"I walk because I can. I am still here. Cancer picked the wrong person," said breast cancer survivor Shelly Herndon.

SAN DIEGO — The first-ever Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk kicked off at Balboa Park Sunday morning. It was formerly known as the Race for the Cure.

CBS 8 is a proud sponsor of the event that supports breast cancer research.

Last year’s race was virtual due to the pandemic. Organizers said this year, the race isn’t focused on what time you finish, but instead community and togetherness.

More than 3,000 participants walked, including breast cancer survivor, Shelly Herndon.

"I walk because I can. I am still here. Cancer picked the wrong person," said Herndon.

She was celebrating three years of being cancer-free.

"A huge weight is lifted off your shoulders and you want to scream to the rooftops! I want to be there for others," said Herndon.

She was not only walking to celebrate herself but also to honor her mother who she lost to lymphoma. Hundreds of others were walking for loved ones as well.

"I walk so that my daughter and their kids hopefully will have to never experience losing a loved one to cancer. Losing my mom is something I will never get over. Her name is Anne and we are Anne's Angels. My mother was an angel. I hope we can find a cure," said participant, Denise Nasrawi.

News 8’s Karlene Chavis emceed the More thank Pink Walk. The CBS 8 team also participated and viewers got the chance to meet their favorite on-air talent at the station's tent.

So much love and support in Balboa Park this morning for the @KomenSanDiego 2021 More Than Pink Walk! Enjoyed seeing our viewers and my second family at @CBS8 @thecwsandiego. It was my pleasure co-hosting the event as we continue making strides in the fight against breast cancer! pic.twitter.com/IqisMKcDoR — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) November 7, 2021

“One in 8 women have breast cancer. Early detection is key," said More Than Pink Walk organizer, Meghan Klink.

"If my mom got her checkups, we may still have her today. We have a hole in our lives without her," said Nasrawi.

Herndon is hopeful this walk can spread awareness so other people can have the same outcome as her.

"It's exhilarating! It's celebrating life!" said Herndon.

Organizers said the walk raised more than $400,000 to go towards Susan G. Komen cancer research.

THANK YOU San Diego for supporting @SusanGKomen More than Pink Walk for Breast Cancer. So great to see a sea of pink at Balboa Park! Walked in honor of my best friends mom who lost her life to the disease. @CBS8 #kickbreastcancersbutt #breastcancerawareness pic.twitter.com/Byzccg5uyu — Stella Inger Escobedo (@StellaNews8) November 7, 2021

Proud to join Team @CBS8 at the #Komen More Than Pink Walk San Diego! pic.twitter.com/omPmvaykdV — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewisTV) November 7, 2021

#komen At Balboa to support those who’ve survived or are battling breast cancer as well as remember the too many lost to it. pic.twitter.com/Tgc8LnC9MI — Carlo Cecchetto (@CarloNews8) November 7, 2021