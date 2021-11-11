The country’s only in-person Susan G. Komen 3-Day kicks off Friday in San Diego

The 3-Day is a 60-mile journey that ends Sunday, November 21 at Waterfront Park.

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans and people from across the country will be walking the streets of San Diego to raise funds and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. They are gathering for the 2021 Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day, which kicks off Friday, November 19 and is the only in-person 3-Day event for 2021, since the COVID pandemic.

The 3-Day is a 60-mile journey that ends Sunday, November 21 at Waterfront Park. It begins at the Del Mar Fairgrounds and walkers will make their way through the streets of Del Mar, La Jolla, Pacific and Ocean Beaches, Mission Hills and Hillcrest. And there will be cheering stations along the route encouraging participants on their journey.

During the 2019 3-Day in San Diego, more than 2,225 women, men and teens joined the journey, raising $5.7 million for breast cancer research, screening and treatment.

The San Diego 3-Day has raised more than $140 million in the fight to end breast cancer since 2003.

The Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day starts tomorrow, and we have a fundraising challenge for you! Over the three days of the event, November 19-21, let’s try to raise $150,000! We can do this together! pic.twitter.com/CxYjjNGon1 — Susan G. Komen 3-Day (@The3Day) November 18, 2021