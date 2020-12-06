Several areas around Balboa Park reopening Friday

While many areas of the park are reopening Friday, other areas will slowly reopen over the next month.

SAN DIEGO — A popular spot for San Diegans is set to reopen on Friday. Balboa Park and many of its museums will open their doors after being closed for months.

The first museum inside the park to reopen is the Air and Space Museum which will reopen its doors today.

Things will certainly look different inside the museums with the new protocols. There will be smaller crowds, enforced social distancing, everyone will be required to wear face masks, and hand sanitizing stations will be put all over throughout the museums.

The Air and Space Museum isn’t the only landmark or service inside Balboa Park that is reopening of Friday. All parking lots are open, the visitor center is open, The Prado Restaurant is open for grab and go picnic service, and the Japanese Friendship Garden Tea Pavilion is open as well as Prado Coffee.

Other big-name attractions like the zoo and the Automotive Museum will open next weekend.

The Japanese Friendship Garden will reopen June 22nd.

The Fleet Science Center and the Veterans Museum will reopen July 3