San Diego businesses find new normal after reopening

SAN DIEGO — It’s back to business at the Clairemont Surf Shop.

“I mean some cash flow coming back through the store obviously there’s a lot more precautions to take to be careful. Everybody wearing face masks, cleaning, hand sanitizer, all that stuff,” said owner Danny O’Connel.

O’Connel is a second-generation owner who took the business over from his dad who opened the store in 1976. The store recently opened after the coronavirus pandemic put a major strain on their livelihood. The new protocols include curbside service. “We have a long history,” said O’Connel. “We are family owned and operated. My wife helps with the books and keeping food on the table.”

On Saturday, many longtime customers showed their support. Lonnie Ayers said, “It’s awesome considering I came here when I was 12-years old and it’s still here.” Ayers bought his first surfboard at the shop 42 years ago.

The customers wore masks and socially distanced. Ayers brought his daughter to buy her first board.