Carlsbad woman forced to quarantine in Italy after testing positive for COVID

Maria Curry couldn't leave government-run hotel room for seven days.

SAN DIEGO — A Carlsbad woman is happy to be home tonight after her trip to Europe was extended, not by choice.

Maria Curry tested positive for COVID, and was forced to quarantine in a government run hotel.

“This was my first time in Europe," said Curry.

Curry never envisioned a trip she's wanted to take for so long would end the way it did.

“It was a lesson in surrender because I decided to surrender and make the best of it," said Curry.

Curry's journey started out in Paris, where she and her daughter spent more than a week on a boat, and visited sites in and around the city.

Then, it was off to Italy, where she spent another week traveling with her son and daughter-in-law.

When it was time to head home, the three decided to take COVID tests at the airport in Rome.

Negative COVID tests are still required for anyone flying into the United States.

Her son and daughter-in-law tested negative.

Meanwhile, hers was positive, which came as a shock considering her only symptom was sneezing one day, which she attributed to allergies.

“I was surprised when I tested positive, yes,” said Curry.

Curry was told she could stay with family, which she doesn't have in Italy.

Her other option was to book an Air B and B.

But, she was only given 10 minutes to figure it out, and when that didn't happen, she was escorted in a shuttle to a government-run hotel.

“It isn't very clean. It's very dark. You get to the hotel and they immediately want a credit card from you and they charge you for 11 days and my argument was, I'm not staying 11 days and he said, 'well, you never know,'” said Curry.

Curry was charged more than a thousand dollars.

She had a broken elbow after a fall in Paris, but wasn't allowed to leave her room.

Food and drinks were delivered daily, but it was often scarce and cold.

Not only that, but people who have to quarantine there must stay for at least a week.

“So I asked, I said is it possible to test me in a couple of days and she said, nope. Seven days. On the seventh day you'll be tested. Some people were more frustrated than I was because some had to get back to work. Some had children at home,” said Curry.

To pass the time, Curry read, watched movies and called friends and family on facetime.

For exercise, she did what little she could.

"I would walk a half hour around the room back and forth and that was my exercise for the day."

Curry wants other travelers to hear her story, saying some people have no idea what the protocols are like outside the United States.

She suggests testing before arriving to the airport, so you have more time to figure out your own quarantine plan.

While the experience left her shaken, overall, she says it didn't ruin her trip.

“They're precious memories. No, it did not ruin my trip.”