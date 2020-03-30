SAN DIEGO — A Celebrity cruise ship will dock in San Diego on Monday. The Eclipse is expected to arrive around 5 a.m. with over 2,300 passengers expected to embark over a two-day period.

"The health of the ship is excellent right now," Dr. Eric McDonald, the county's medical director of epidemiology said. County health officials are in continuous contact with the ship's crew for any sign of symptoms, he added.

McDonald said 17 cruise passengers are from San Diego County and they will go straight home after disembarking from the ship and will self-quarantine for 14 days. Other passengers are from outside the county and after disembarking they will travel home and self-quarantine.

The Port of San Diego issued the following statement about the ship's arrival:

"In coordination with the California Office of Emergency Services, San Diego County Health & Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and the Port of San Diego, the Eclipse is scheduled to arrive around 5 a.m. tomorrow and will dock at B street around 6:15. 2,541 passengers are on board with 2,328 passengers disembarking here over a two-day period. Most will disembark Monday.

The cruise ship terminal has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and additional handwashing stations are available in and around the terminal. Additionally, prior to arrival, all disembarking passengers and crew will complete a CDC COVID-19 survey. During disembarkation, vessel staff will perform temperature monitoring to identify symptomatic passengers and crew. If any issues are identified during the screening process, individuals will be isolated and evaluated by the ship’s medical staff.

Eclipse will leave San Diego on Tuesday around 5 p.m. to go to Acapulco where 213 passengers will disembark on April 4. These passengers do not possess appropriate documents for entry into the U.S. Eclipse will return to San Diego’s outer anchorage on April 7 with no passengers. Crew will remain on board."