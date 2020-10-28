City of San Diego offers free candy for Halloween at 'Grab and Go' recreation centers

Grab and Go candy distribution will be provided at 27 recreation centers through Oct. 31.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The City of San Diego is providing a safe and contactless alternative to trick or treating this year at a number of recreation centers throughout the city.

Grab and Go candy distribution will be provided at 27 recreation centers across all nine council districts in an effort to bring some spooky fun to young people and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees are encouraged to put on their creepiest costumes and visit select recreation centers offering free candy distribution at specified dates and times through Oct. 31. Children will receive a free bag a candy to take home. Candy distribution will be done on a contactless, walk-up basis with some drive-up options available as space permits.