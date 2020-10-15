City parking enforcement to resume in San Diego Thursday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Following a two-week warning period, the City of San Diego will resume parking regulation enforcement across the city Thursday after months of limited enforcement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the city, restarting parking enforcement will allow for increased turnover at parking meters and businesses, ensuring accessibility for patrons visiting local stores and restaurants.



The city temporarily suspended parking enforcement on March 16 following the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, limiting enforcement to holiday or Sunday regulations only. Multiple attempts in the following months to reinforce parking regulations have been thwarted by ongoing shutdown orders. Citations continued to be issued for vehicles parked illegally at red, white and blue painted curbs.



On Oct. 1, limited enforcement with written warnings began. This two-week grace period was intended to acclimate city residents.



Although street sweeping has continued during the public health emergency, a city statement said the resumption of parking enforcement will allow city sweepers to once again sweep debris and dust pollution along the curb line to maintain improved water quality and reduce the potential for flooding as the rainy season approaches.