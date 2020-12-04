SAN DIEGO —

You’ve probably have seen this happening around the country: people coming together to salute health care workers on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. In New York, there’s a neighborhood that applauds every night at 7 p.m. during health workers’ shift change. In Georgia, a man has been playing his bagpipes for medical heroes. And in San Diego, there's a downtown DJ spinning solidarity.

They say music can soothe the soul - and that was definitely part of the goal at a high-rise building in Downtown San Diego Saturday night as DJ Chris Granillo sent beats into the air.

"Anything to kind of escape the reality of what we're going through right now. It's scary times. I mean, I love being able to see people express themselves openly and kind of have a good time every night. It's heartwarming to see,” said Josh Keifner who enlisted Granillo's help in honoring honor health care workers and other essential personnel after seeing a video his friend posted online.

Last week, the sounds of appreciation rang through the air as DJs played music, and people played trumpets, air horns, and cowbells from their balconies. Some even used strobe lights and light switches to take a moment to honor essential workers.

“[My friend] posted a video of everyone doing the 8 o'clock kind of rally supporting everyone in the hospital and first responders industry – and my sister actually works at Sharp Grossmont,” Keifner said.

Not only is his sister in health care putting herself at risk, he is also an essential worker, so he understands the struggle and anxiety of the times.

"I kind of wanted to salute everyone – these essential grocery store, construction workers, etc. - just kind of show our support,” Keifner said.



As people expressed their appreciation Saturday, he was happy to do his part to bring a little joy into people who may be filled with fear about the future.

"Music never hurts,” Keifner said.

