SAN DIEGO — The support for healthcare workers has gone beyond masks and special notes.

Downtown San Diego keeps getting louder each night at 8 p.m. for workers on the frontlines.

“At first I heard the noise outside, I was like, 'what is going on?'” said Courtney Rangel. “Saturday, Sunday it kept getting louder, more people getting involved, more festive.”

Courtney Rangel and Frankie Vizzle joined the support from their Little Italy high rise balcony.

There were DJ’s, trumpets, air horns, cow bells, and lights flashing.

“It really makes you feel connected, even though we are all scared. We are connected and respect the healthcare workers and what they are doing,” said Rangel.

Posted by Abbie Alford on Monday, April 6, 2020

In the background downtown hotel rooms are lit in the shape of hearts for healthcare workers.

Across the world people are sending their love to healthcare workers. In Italy, first responders played music outside of a hospital and cheers from Atlanta high rises and people drove by honking horns for frontline workers.

“This brings hope that we can get through this together,” said Vizzle.

Courtney says this salute is all for the heroes on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel like we are thanking the healthcare professionals, but there are so many heroes like the grocery store workers, police officers,” said Rangel.

From donating masks, food and special gestures, we’re in this together.

“It’s moments like these we have to remember not just as Little Italy or San Diego but as a country and as a world that we have to come together more often,” said Vizzle.

Another movement called “Let There Be Light” encourages people to light a candle in their window each Wednesday at 8 p.m.

